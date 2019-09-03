2 killed in separate serious wrecks in York County over the weekend

article

Two people were killed in two separate wrecks over the weekend in York County, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The first crash happened on Sunday, Sept. 1 on Anderson Road. Wayne Cummings, 70, of Rock Hill was operating his motorcycle when he was struck by another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The second deadly wreck happened on Lincoln Road. Troopers said Chanel Plisko, 19, of Clover was operating a car that left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate both crashes, they said.