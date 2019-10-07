2 men charged with stealing pickup truck in Lincolnton

article

Two men have been arrested and charged with stealing a pickup truck last week in Lincoln County, police say.

Lincolnton residents John Mellon, 35, and Seth Seeber, 32, face multiple charges including larceny and possession of stolen goods.

A 1992 Ford F-250 was reported stolen from a private residence on September 28th at 524 Fran Avenue. The victim told officers the keys had been left in the vehicle.

Detectives surveyed nearby surveillance video and after a brief investigation found the truck on Meadowland Drive on Friday.

Seeber is also facing additional charges in an unrelated incident, and he is accused of stealing tools and equipment.