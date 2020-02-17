2 people found dead inside Concord apartment, police say

article

Two people were discovered dead inside an apartment Monday morning in Concord, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of 140 Lake Concord Road in reference to a person shot inside an apartment, Concord Police tweeted on Monday, February 17.

Officers were eventually able to enter the apartment and located two deceased people inside.

Scene of the crime located at 140 Lake Concord Road

"Preliminary information is that this is not a random act and there is no continuing threat to the community," Concord Police tweeted.

Residents of Candlewood Square Apartments were being asked to "shelter in place" Monday morning. Officers said that order has been lifted.

It was believed the suspect was holed up inside the apartment before the discovery of two bodies.

"We believe the suspect is still inside his apartment at this time. Residents of Candlewood Square Apartments should shelter in place inside their apartment unless notified by law enforcement," police said earlier on Monday.

Lake Concord Road was closed from Mall Drive to Memorial Blvd. "Take an alternate route if driving in the area," Concord police said.

The investigation remains open and active, police said.

Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing story.