2 potential cases of tuberculosis reported at UNC Charlotte

Health officials say they are investigating two potential cases of tuberculosis at UNC Charlotte.

Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) is working with the UNC Charlotte Student Health Center to identify and screen students, faculty and staff who may have been exposed to TB. Anyone who may have been exposed has been notified and asked to contact the Student Health Center or MCPH for follow-up.

“We are working with the NC Division of Public Health and partnering with UNC Charlotte to ensure appropriate management of this situation, to identify anyone who may have been exposed and to prevent further potential exposures in the community,” said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director.

Tuberculosis is a treatable infection that is spread through close contact with an infected individual. It is spread through the air when someone sneezes or coughs. Symptoms include a bad, persistent cough, weakness or fatigue, no appetite, chills, fever and night sweats.

Once TB is diagnosed, it is normally successfully treated with medication.