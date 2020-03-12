2 'presumptive positive' coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg County

There are two 'presumptive positive' cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County, the Mecklenburg County Health Director announced on Thursday.

One of the individuals is confirmed to be a Mecklenburg County resident. The other individual was tested in Mecklenburg County but does not reside in Mecklenburg County.

The tests, conducted by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health, are presumptively positive and will be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab (CDC). The individuals are doing well and are in isolation at home.

“Public Health is working closely with the State Health Department, community partners, first responders, health care providers, and others to quickly identify and respond to cases that might occur,” said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director.

Public Health Department staff are identifying close contacts of the individuals with COVID-19 and monitoring symptoms to contain the spread. To protect individual privacy, no further information will be released.



While awaiting confirmation of results from the CDC, the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department (MCPH) will treat presumptive cases as positive and follow CDC guidelines to protect public health and limit the spread of infection.

Today’s announcement represents isolated cases, and COVID-19 is currently not widespread in North Carolina. Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, County residents should take the same measures that healthcare providers recommend annually to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses, including washing your hands, avoiding touching your face and covering coughs and sneezes.

The latest update on COVID-19 (Coronavirus) from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is updated guidance asking older adults and people with severe medical conditions including heart, lung or kidney disease to "stay home as much possible."

People in those categories are also advised to avoid crowds and travel.

Are you at an Increased risk of infection?

The CDC has identified specific criteria to identify individuals who are at increased risk of infection. Please call your healthcare provider or the public health department at 980-314-9400:

If you are at increased risk due to travel or potential exposure and you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

If you feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing and you have had close contact with someone who is suspected to have Novel Coronavirus within 14 days of when your symptoms started.

Your healthcare professional will work with your local and state’s public health department and the CDC to determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19.

Prevention

MCPH recommends the public take the following steps to prevent the spread of ALL respiratory illnesses: