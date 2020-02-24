2 residents displaced in southeast Charlotte chimney fire

Two residents are displaced following an early morning chimney fire at an apartment in southeast Charlotte.

The fire broke out before 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24 in the 1600 block of Hollow Drive.

As firefighters got to the scene, they observed smoke and fire showing from the roof. It took about 20 minutes for crews to contain the flames. The roof, as well as one neighboring apartment, have been damaged.

The Charlotte fire captain said the cause of the fire was accidental and two residents have been displaced. They will be staying with family. No injuries have been reported. The fire alarm alerted everyone to the fire.