2 Rock Hill Police Department city employees test positive for COVID-19

Two city employees with the Rock Hill Police Department have now tested positive for COVID-19.

"It’s unknown if either employee contracted the virus as a result of work duties or workplace interactions, nor do we know if these cases are directly linked," Rock Hill PD said in a released statement on Monday.

In accordance with recommendations from DHEC and the CDC, the department has taken the following steps:

- Identified individuals who may have been exposed through close contact with the employees and made notifications as needed.

- Implemented a 14-day quarantine period in line with DHEC recommendations for other City employees who may have been exposed through close contact.

- Cleaned and disinfected their work location following CDC recommended procedures.

The employees who tested positive are required to stay home, away from the workplace, until symptom-free and fever-free, without the use of fever-reducing medication for three days, Rock Hill PD said.

Both employees are doing well while remaining at home until they are symptom-free, the department said.

"Precautions have been in place for several weeks within the city organization, and specifically with first responders, to help reduce exposure among employees and the public. We believe those precautions help limit close contact and reduce potential exposure to others," Lt. Michael Chavis said in a written statement released on Monday. "The employees in the Police Department and all city staff have already been informed of the positive tests. Additionally, we have identified and directly notified those very few members of the public that we believe were in close contact. Neither employee was at work while they were symptomatic."

In an effort to protect and abide by government-mandated health-related information, the Rock Hill Police Department said they cannot confirm or deny name, position, or any other personal identifying information related to these positive cases.