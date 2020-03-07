2 separate coronavirus cases suspected, SC's McMaster says

article

South Carolina officials announced on Saturday the state is conducting two investigations into two suspected cases of the coronavirus, the first cases reported in the state.

Governor Henry McMaster was joined by several health officials to talk about the patients, who are now being quarantined. One patient is an 80-year-old female in Kershaw County and the other is a 30-year-old woman in Charleston County.

The Charleston County patient is in self-isolation at home and recently returned from a trip to France and Italy. Her illness was classified as mild by doctors. The source of her infection is still being investigated, officials say. The two cases are not believed to be connected at this time.

Doctors say the Kershaw woman was tested and confirmed on Thursday and she is in isolation in a hospital.

Both patients are under a 14-day quarantine.

Officials are using the word suspected, or presumptive because protocol is that when a new lab tests for coronavirus, the Center for Disease control has to confirm it.