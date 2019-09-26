2 shot, 3 robbed during violent crime spree spanning from Thomasville to Charlotte

article

A manhunt is underway for a suspect after two people were shot and three women were robbed during a violent crime spree that spanned from Thomasville to Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

At 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 CMPD officers were called to the parking lot of an apartment complex on Lewis Street at Ikea Blvd. in reference to an armed robbery. Once at the scene, the three women told officers a man robbed them at gunpoint and took one of the woman's vehicles, a silver 2013 Chevrolet Impala.

The suspect had apparently arrived at the Charlotte apartment complex in another vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu. CMPD officers discovered that vehicle was reported stolen on Wednesday out of Thomasville. The stolen vehicle was taken during a robbery in Thomasville where two people had been shot, police said.

CMPD said around 1 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 they were able to find the stolen silver 2013 Chevrolet Impala in the 3500 block of Fincher Blvd. after a resident called 911 and reported it had broken down in the street. The suspect has not been located at this time.

The suspect is described as a white male who is approximately 30-years-old with very short hair. He has large gauge earrings and has multiple tattoos including on his face, police said. Anyone who sees this individual is asked to call 911 immediately.