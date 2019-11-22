2 shot after suspects break into home, kidnap man in Hickory

article

Police are continuing to search for the suspects accused of shooting two people during a home invasion this week.

Officers were called to a home in the 700 block of 7th Ave. for a report of a break-in where the victims were held hostage.

The 26-year-old woman who first encountered the suspects told police that two black men came into the home and restrained her and a juvenile.

During the incident, a man came home. The suspects forced him to go to a business in the 500 block of 1st Ave. While there, an altercation occurred and the man taken from 7th St. and another bystander were shot.

One victim had non-life threatening injuries. He was treated and released.

The second victim was taken to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem and is in stable condition.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a 2016 Kia Optima stolen from the home on 7th Ave.

Officers are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 88-328-5551 or Investigator Darren Bailey at 828-261-2687.