2 shot during Salisbury robbery, police say

Two people were shot during a robbery in Salisbury on Saturday, police say.

Officers responded to calls at 145 Parrish Street regarding a home invasion and a shooting around 10 p.m.

One victim was taken to Novant Rowan and the other was flown to Atrium Health CMC Main in Charlotte for treatment. Both victims were listed in stable condition.

Investigators were looking for a suspect as of Sunday morning and believe this was not a random act.