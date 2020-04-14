2 Statesville men steal $40K worth of lawn care equipment

article

Two men have been arrested for stealing $40,000 worth of yard maintenance equipment and four-wheelers in Statesville, police say.

Officers responded to a call by the owner of Hoover's Lawn & Garden last Thursday regarding several stolen items including commercial lawnmowers. An initial investigation showed two men stealing four lawnmowers, two generators, and a battery charger, a value total of $40,000.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and were able to locate some of the lawnmowers in a nearby wooded area and analyzed them for evidence.

James Lahargoue (Iredell Sheriff)

The two men accused of stealing the items were identified as Statesville residents James Lahargoue, 36 and Chino Smith, 42.

Officers located Smith on Friday, attempted to pull him over, but he refused to stop. Shortly later he was taken into custody. Lahargoue was arrested on Thursday without incident.

Both face multiple charges including felony breaking and entering, larceny, and trespassing.

All of the items were recovered and returned to the owner.

Both men have criminal histories. Among Lahargoue's past charges are assault on a female and identity theft. Smith faced charges of resisting arrest, DWI, and forgery, among others.