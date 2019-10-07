2 swimmers rescued from powerful rip current along North Carolina shore

article

Members with the Kure Beach Fire Department sprinted into the ocean to rescue two distressed swimmers on Sunday after they became caught in a powerful rip current. The heroic incident was captured on camera by photographer Mike Gans.

"Two people got caught in a rip current today right beside the pier and were screaming for help. The bald lifeguard swam out past the cleaning station to them, gave them a float and started swimming along the beach to get out of the current," Gans explained in his post on Facebook. "The second lifeguard swam out to the first and towed them in while the first laid on his back and kicked. It was pretty impressive to watch these two risk their own lives to save these people. True Heroes!"

The two ocean rescuers managed to pull the swimmers to safety on shore where they were checked out by medical personnel.

The swimmers are expected to be okay.