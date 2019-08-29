2 teens, 1 adult killed in head-on crash near Rock Hill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Three people were killed including two teenagers in a tragic car accident that occurred Saturday night in York County near Rock Hill, officials said.

Officials responded to calls after 10 p.m. of an accident near McConnells Highway at Triple Creek Drive involving a head-on collision involving three cars, with one ending up colliding with a utility pole.

The victims were identified as McConnells resident Amara Stagg, 16, Tega Cay resident Ashton Dickey, 15, and Blacksburg resident Wesley Blain, 29.

Another passenger was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Stagg was identified as the front seat passenger that was struck head-on by another car. Dickey was the driver and was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Blain, the driver of the other vehicle that is said to have crossed the center line, was pronounced dead on the scene.

One of the cars involved is said to have side-swiped another car going in the same direction, causing it to hit the utility pole and then hit another car head-on.

This investigation is ongoing.