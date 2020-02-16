2 teens are shot at school gym event, Rock Hill police say

article

Rock Hill police are investigating a shooting that occurred during an event that was being held at a school gymnasium.

Officers responded to calls regarding a gunshot wound victim at Clinton College near 1029 Crawford Road around 1 a.m. Sunday. An 18-year-old was found shot as was a 17-year-old. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries, and are expected to recover.

The school says no students, staff or faculty were injured in the incident and that the event was a birthday party and the J.W. Martin gymnasium was being rented out by an outside group. The school says counselors will be made available for students on Monday.

It is unclear at this time if there are any suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-329-7293.