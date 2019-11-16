2 teens arrested in murder of 71-year-old man, 1 suspect sought

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Kenyatta Raphalle Belton, Jr., 16 has been arrested for murder and robbery.

Two teens have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 71-year-old man in Salisbury and police are continuing to search for a third suspect.

Ronald Dashawn Pruitt, 17 and Kenyatta Raphalle Belton, Jr., 16, have both been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Emerson Truitt Roebuck. They have also been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

They are both being held in the Rowan County Jail under no bond.

A third suspect, 21-year-old Tai Alexander Mosley, is also wanted for robbery and murder. Mosley has not been found at this time. Anyone with information on Mosley's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Salisbury Police or Crimestoppers.

The deadly shooting happened at 11:26 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at 628 W Kerr Street. Upon arrival, police found Roebuck suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Roebuck was rushed to Novant Health Rowan and despite efforts of medical personnel, he was pronounced deceased, police said.

Contact Salisbury Police with any additional information on this case.