2 teens charged in Druid Hills shooting

article

Two teens have been charged in a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead and two other people injured.

CMPD says 18-year-old William Avoki and a 17-year-old girl have both been charged in the murder of David Wayne Burns.

Burns was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 in the 700 block of Holland Avenue. As officers arrived they found Burns inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

19-YEAR-OLD KILLED, 2 OTHERS HURT IN OVERNIGHT SHOOTING IN DRUID HILLS

Two other males were found nearby with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The two suspects were taken into custody without incident Friday.

Avoki was charged with murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property causing serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Advertisement

The 17-year-old female has been charged with murder. She was transferred to the custody of a juvenile detention center.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.