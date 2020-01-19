2-term Kannapolis mayor Moss dies at 89

article

Former Kannapolis Mayor Ray Moss, who served two terms as mayor from 1997-2005, died on Friday. He was 89.

"With great sadness I learned of the passing of former Mayor Ray Moss," said current Mayor Darrell Hinnant Sunday on the city's website and on social media. "Ray was my mentor and my friend. As a former minister he always had a heart for those in need. After his retirement he would call to 'check up' on members of Council and pass along some advice. He never stopped praying for good things for Kannapolis and our citizens."

Prior to becoming Mayor, Moss spent 16 years as a minister of United Methodist Churches. Ross also spent 11 years as a hospital administrator in Florida and South Carolina.

During his tenure as Mayor Ross is credited with a number of accomplishments for the city of Kannapolis. He oversaw the completion of the Dale Earnhardt Tribute Plaza, construction of the Village Park Amphitheatre, the Gateway Business Park, and the city's train station among other things.

Ross is credited with the leading the city through a huge blow when the city's biggest local employer, Pillowtex, decided to close. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.