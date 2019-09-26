2 toddlers left in car outside Northlake Mall while women shoplifted, police say

article

Two toddlers were left in a car alone outside Northlake Mall Tuesday afternoon while two women went inside to shoplift, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident happened between 12:32 p.m. and 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Northlake Mall located 6801 Northlake Mall Drive.

Police said the two women left the two children inside the vehicle unattended in the parking lot and then went into the mall to steal items. While they were inside, one of the toddlers left the vehicle and was walking alone in the parking lot before a good Samaritan stopped to help him.

No one was seriously injured during this incident, police said.

There's no word on if the two women have been arrested or what was reportedly taken from the mall.