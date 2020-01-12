2 U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan were from Fort Bragg

article

The two American troops who were killed in Afghanistan by roadside bombs on Saturday were stationed at Fort Bragg, military officials announced Sunday.

Staff Sgt. Ian Paul McLaughlin from Newport News, Virginia and Pfc. Miguel Angel Villalon from Joliet, Illinois were identified as the victims of the attack, which the Taliban claimed responsibility for.

TWO U.S. TROOPS KILLED BY ROADSIDE BOMB IN AFGHANISTAN

McLaughlin and Villaon were members of Bravo Company, 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

The two men were conducting combat operations in the Kandahar Province.

Memorial services are being planned both at Fort Bragg as well as in Afghanistan.