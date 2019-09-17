2 unvaccinated dogs put down after killing rabid raccoon

article

Two dogs had to be euthanized after killing a rabid raccoon in Gaston County because they were unvaccinated.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement were called to the 70 block of Wade Street in Belmont around 7 p.m. on Sep. 15 after it was reported that two family dogs fought with and killed a potentially rabid raccoon.

The raccoon was sent to the NC Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh wjhere it tested positive for rabies. This is the eighth confirmed case in Gaston County this year.

Because the family dogs were not up to date on their rabies vaccines, they were both euthanized.

Animal Care and Enforcement went door-to-door in the community to warn neighbors about the rabies case and verify vaccinations for animals in the area. They continue to stress the importance of keeping pets current on vaccinations.