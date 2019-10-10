2 wanted in Family Dollar armed robbery in southwest Charlotte, police say

article

Two people are wanted in connection to a reported armed robbery at a local Family Dollar store in southwest Charlotte, police said.

The robbery happened at 4:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Family Dollar located at 6716 Nations Ford Road.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, two suspects entered the store and one brandished a firearm and took property from the business. Both suspects fled the scene before officers could arrive.

Photo: Suspects via CMPD

The first suspect is described as a black male, wearing a black hoodie, camouflage pants, and eyeglasses. The second suspect is described as a black male, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.