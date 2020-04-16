2-year-old Georgia girl safe after Amber Alert canceled, suspect in custody

article

An Amber Alert has been canceled after police said missing 2-year-old from Griffin, Georgia was found safe and the suspect was taken into custody.

Police were searching for Amina Cole. She was believed to be with 21-year-old Johnetta Taylor.

Police said they were searching for a gray 2014 Chevy Cruze with GA plate RSP6855 in connection with the disappearance. The rear bumper of the car is missing.

Taylor was wanted for aggravated assault with intent to murder after a person was shot in the face on Circus Street in Griffin on Wednesday night, police said.

Police said the Amber Alert was issued for a child who was with the suspect at the time of the assault.

Shortly before 1 p.m. police said the girl was safe and the suspect was in custody.