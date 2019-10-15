2-year-old pit, Zeus, loses most of his coat from horrific chemical burns

article

Organizers with Carolina Adopt-A-Bulls Rescue are asking for the public's help after a 2-year-old pit bull was severely burned and abused by an unknown person.

In his short life, "Zeus" has been severely mistreated. The dog was found with chemical burns all over his body and has had previous damage to his hip.

Zeus was being treated at the Cabarrus County Animal Shelter and then was transferred to Carolina Adopt-A-Bull, who is based out of Durham but has several employees in Charlotte.

Photo: Carolina Adopt-A-Bulls Rescue

Volunteers tell FOX 46 that Zeus is currently receiving treatment in Durham for his horrific wounds.

"He has lost most of his coat. The vets found an old, untreated injury to his hip that has also been repaired," Lorri Mangan said. "To be treated so horribly in his young life is beyond comprehension."

Photo: Carolina Adopt-A-Bulls Rescue

"He has a long road to recovery, which has already included surgery, but we know this journey will be worth it," the rescue said on their Facebook page.

Carolina Adopt-A-Bulls is looking for help from the community for his treatment and wants to bring awareness to animal cruelty. For more information, please call the Triangle Veterinary Hospital at 919-489-2391. Folks can also purchase a 'Be Our Voice And Stop Animal Cruelty' t-shirt for $24.99. All proceeds from this shirt will go to medical bills for Zeus, organizers said.