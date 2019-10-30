20-year-old succumbs to shooting injuries after 2 weeks in hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A gunshot wound victim has succumbed to his injuries after spending almost two weeks in the hospital, authorities are saying.
The victim, identified as Darnel Mills, 20, was shot near East W T Harris Boulevard and CMPD has charged Kehlan Johnson, 41, with his murder.
With Mill's passing this has now been deemed a homicide case by CMPD, the city's 94th of the year.
POLICE: MAN ARRESTED IN E CLT SHOOTING; 1 SERIOUSLY INJURED
This remains an active and open investigation.