20-year-old succumbs to shooting injuries after 2 weeks in hospital

Scene of shooting October 21 along WT Harris and Duncroft Lane in east Charlotte. One person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A gunshot wound victim has succumbed to his injuries after spending almost two weeks in the hospital, authorities are saying.

The victim, identified as Darnel Mills, 20, was shot near East W T Harris Boulevard and CMPD has charged Kehlan Johnson, 41, with his murder.

With Mill's passing this has now been deemed a homicide case by CMPD, the city's 94th of the year.

POLICE: MAN ARRESTED IN E CLT SHOOTING; 1 SERIOUSLY INJURED

This remains an active and open investigation.