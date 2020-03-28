20-year-old woman shot and killed in Statesville, police say

article

Statesville police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 20-year-old was fatally shot early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls around 2:30 a.m. to gunshot wound victim near 1100 Fifth Street. Statesville resident Tey Daye, 20, was found lying in the street fighting for his life. CPR was performed until Medic arrived. Daye was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-878-3406.