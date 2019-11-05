2019 Veterans Day events across the Charlotte region

article

Groups and organizations around the Charlotte region have planned events to commemorate Veterans Day. The events, which include parades, festivals, and ceremonies, will honor those who have served or are now serving in the U.S. Armed Forces and are open to the public.

Here’s a growing list of local events:

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

Veterans Day celebration event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Piedmont Community College-Central Campus. Join folks for a Veteran's Day celebration and reception event at the CPCC's Central Campus. For more information, please click here.

Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019

15th Annual Veteran's Festival and Parade. The event is hosted by the Town of Catawba and the Town of Catawba Veteran's Garden of Honor. It begins at 10 a.m. For more information please click here.

Salute to Veterans Parade in Charlotte. The American Airlines Salute to Veterans Day Parade officially ushers in Veterans Day. The event begins at 11 a.m. on N Tryon Street and showcases local middle and high school bands, the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) program units, active military units, antique cars, and veteran organizations. For more information on this year's event, please click here.

Veterans Day Celebration with TNT Band. The event begins at 9:30 p.m. located at Neon Waves at 734 1st Avenue SW in Hickory.

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

Huntersville's 4th annual Veterans Day Parade and ceremony will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Park located at 201 Huntersville-Concord Rd. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Ceremony to follow at 11 a.m. Activities include live music, making cards for veterans, and a food truck rally benefiting Veterans Motorsports.

Join the Town of Cornelius and American Legion Post 86 for their annual Veterans Day Celebration, starting at 11 a.m. at 21445 Catawba Avenue. This family-friendly program honors military veterans and those currently serving in our Armed Forces. American Legion Post 86 Commander Gene McKinney will lead a ceremony including recognition of military branches, patriotic songs by W.A. Hough High School Concert Choir, a special performance by country music artist and Army veteran, Rockie Lynne, and a twenty-one gun salute.

Veterans Day Parade in Mooresville. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. from Richard's Coffee Shop at 165 N Main Street in Mooresville. For more information, please click here.

Veterans Day Glenwood Memorial Park Ceremony. The event runs from 11 a.m. to noon. The town of Mooresville will be recognizing veterans for their service during a ceremony at Glenwood Park located at 273 Glenwood Drive.

2nd Annual Veterans Celebration Cruise-In. The event begins at 1 p.m. in downtown Mooresville. There will be classic cars, food trucks, live DJs, and more.

Veterans Day Parade hosted by the City of Lincolnton. The event begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 12:30 p.m. American Legion Post 30 sponsors this annual salute to our veterans. All are welcome to join the parade. Line-up starts at 10:30 a.m. on West Water Street at Flint. Parade starts at 11 a.m. and marches down East Main Street from Flint to East Court Square. A short ceremony will be held at the Veterans Monument.

Veterans Day Parade at Patriots Park located at 420 S Railroad Ave. in Kings Mountain. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. The Veteran's Day Parade will start by the War Memorial, across from the Joy Performance Center, and continue to the Patriot's Memorial downtown at Patriot Park. All veterans and their families are encouraged to participate in this tribute to the Armed Forces and the sacrifices they made for America.

Veterans Day Service at the Garden. The event is from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Town of Catawba Veteran's Garden of Honor located at 102 1st Street NW in Catawba. Organizers will unveil newly added Veteran names with a short service of honor and remembrance for all servicemen and women. If you wish to add the name of a veteran please visit Catawba Town Hall to complete the paperwork. There is a $50 fee to have a name engraved on the granite wall.

