21-year-old hospitalized following Rock Hill apartment complex shooting

A 21-year-old man has been hospitalized following a shooting Monday night in Rock Hill, police said.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Monday, March 30 in the 800 block of South York Avenue at Oak Hollow Apartments.

According to Rock Hill Police, the victim was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex and attempted to drive away from the scene before he crashed his vehicle at West Main Street and Cherry Road.

The victim was found in the road with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The vehicle had run off the roadway and struck a utility pole and a fence.

The victim was transported to PMC for his injuries sustained in the shooting. The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division is currently continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 803-329-7293.