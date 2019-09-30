22 vehicles broken into in Fort Mill, suspects arrested

article

22 vehicles at an apartment complex in Fort Mill were broken into on Monday, authorities said.

Officers responded to calls near 1600 Paddock Lane at the Berkshire apartment complex around 4 a.m. about a possible breaking and entering of vehicles in progress.

When officers arrived they saw two subjects running from the scene and numerous vehicles with windows smashed.

One of the suspect's vehicles was recovered and determined to be stolen.

After interviewing witnesses officers were able to track down and arrest the suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation.