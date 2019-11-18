22-year-old fatally shot in Gastonia; suspect wanted

article

A man was shot to death on Sunday in Gastonia and a suspect is being searched for, police say.

Officers responded to calls around 2 p.m. near 700 West Hudson Boulevard to a gunshot wound victim.

Cherryville native Avery Ponder, 22, was found in the middle of the road with a single gunshot wound and was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Ponder was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Gastonia Police say the suspect fled the scene. Investigators also say Gastonia resident Jordan Chambers, 21, is wanted for questioning but haven't identified him as a suspect.

This remains an active and open investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 704-866-6880.