241 new cases, 4 additional deaths from COVID-19 in South Carolina

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 241 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including four additional deaths, Thursday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,792, and those who have died to 67.

The additional deaths occurred in four elderly patients with underlying health conditions. The elderly individuals were residents from Anderson, Beaufort, Lexington, and Lee counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

Abbeville (1), Aiken (10), Anderson (11), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (10), Berkeley (5), Calhoun (1), Charleston (5), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (3), Colleton (3), Darlington (3), Dillion (2), Dorchester (4), Fairfield (1), Florence (6), Georgetown (1), Greenville (31), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (8), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (3), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (33), McCormick (1), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (45), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (13), Sumter (9), Union (3), Williamsburg (1), York (5).

One county (Jasper) lost a case from its total counts as the individual was determined during case investigations to be a resident of another county, health officials said.

As of April 8, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 9,065 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,071 were positive and 7,994 were negative, they said.

A total of 26,296 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

As of Thursday morning, 5,416 hospital beds are available and 6,215 are utilized, which is a 53.4 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

The latest confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code are available by clicking here. This includes estimated cases by ZIP codes, which estimates possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, SC health officials hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.