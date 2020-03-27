259 people test positive for COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County

article

Mecklenburg County health officials say that there are now 55 new cases in the area, pushing the total to 259.

The latest numbers come as the total for North Carolina hit more than 600 positive cases on Thursday. New cases have been reported every day since March 12, when the first two presumptive positive cases were reported.

Health Director Gibbie Harris said they're seeing "all ages in all areas" affected by the virus. She emphasized that community spread is happening.

Harris said '1 in 5' have been hospitalized from COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County and '1 in 10' have been released from the hospital after treatment.

Thursday marked a third COVID-related death in the state. The death was a Harnett County patient in their late thirties who had an underlying medical condition, health officials said.

Earlier in the week, North Carolina reported its first COVID-19 associated deaths.

A person from Cabarrus County died on March 24 from complications associated with the virus. The patient was in their late seventies and had several underlying medical conditions.

A second person in their sixties, from Virginia who was traveling through North Carolina, also died from COVID-19 complications. To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about these patients will be released.

A 'Stay-at-Home' order for Mecklenburg County went into effect on Thursday, March 26 at 8 a.m. and will remain in effect for the next 21 days.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Thursday, March 26 there are more than 68,400 coronavirus cases in the United States and 994 deaths.

Jurisdictions reporting cases: 54 (50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and US Virgin Islands)