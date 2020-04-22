29 more deaths reported as NC COVID-19 cases top 7,200

article

Twenty-nine more deaths have been reported across North Carolina from COVID-19 as cases top 7,200.

According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, 242 people have died and 7,220 have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

Currently, 434 people have been hospitalized across 93 counties.

State health officials said more than 90,300 tests have been completed as of Wednesday, April 22.

Mecklenburg County remains the highest case count in the state with 1,284 people testing positive and 33 deaths. Wake County comes in second in case count, with 616 positive cases.

Thirty-nine percent of positive cases in North Carolina range in age from 25-49. Eighty-four percent of reported coronavirus deaths in North Carolina have been people 65-year-old, or older.

Nearly 60 percent of reported deaths in North Carolina have been male.