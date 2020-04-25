29 new deaths, 700+ new cases in the Carolinas Saturday

article

The North Carolina Department of Public Health released new numbers on Saturday morning pertaining to the national coronavirus pandemic.

As of Saturday there are 8,623 lab-confirmed cases throughout the state and 289 deaths. This means that 571 new cases were reported and 20 new deaths.

Caldwell County announced one new confirmed case on Saturday bringing its total to 30.

Last reported in Mecklenburg County was 1,450 cases and 41 deaths.

In Rowan County where there has been an outbreak at Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehab Center, two more staff members have tested positive. The facility says the employees were sent home immediately.

Meanwhile in South Carolina, 180 new cases of COVID-19 were reported and 9 new deaths.

South Carolina has started to partially reopen retail and beaches. North Carolina has extended its stay at home order through at least May 8. Governor Roy Cooper is initiating a 3-phase plan. If they reach phase 1, which will be based off statistics, then restaurants and bars will be allowed limited dine-in services to reopen 2-3 weeks later, around May 22.