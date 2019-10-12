2nd arrest made in south Charlotte peeping toms case

article

A second man has been arrested following a case of a pair of peeping tom's caught on camera outside of a home in south Charlotte, officials said on Saturday.

Tavares Phifer, 29, was identified as the second suspect after video surfaced showing two men peering into the window of a home on Von Thuringer Court last Saturday.

PEEPING TOMS CAUGHT ON CAMERA AT SOUTH CHARLOTTE HOME

Phifer faces multiple charges including secret peeping and is being held at the Mecklenburg Sheriff's Office.

The other suspect, Timothy Scott, has also been arrested. There are no additional suspects.