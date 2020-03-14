Expand / Collapse search

2nd case of coronavirus confirmed in Mecklenburg CO.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Mecklenburg County has confirmed a new case of coronavirus bring the county's total to two, as of Saturday morning.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said the patient returned from the United Kingdom recently and is being isolated at home and family members are being quarantined.

“I would emphasize that at this point in time we do not have any evidence that community spread is occurring here,” said Harris.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have increased the number of North Carolina coronavirus cases by eight to bring the total to 23 now, as of Saturday morning.

As the ability to conduct more testing grows, more cases are expected to be confirmed.

One case has been confirmed in Cabarrus County.

The remaining cases are clustered around Raleigh-Durham and Winston-Salem areas.

