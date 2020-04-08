2nd CLT homicide in less than 24 hours

article

A victim was found shot to death early Wednesday morning and a homicide investigation is underway, according to authorities.

Officers responded to call regarding a gunshot wound victim near the intersection of Willilyn Lane and Huntwood Drive around 7:30 a.m.

The victim, whose identity will not be released until family is notified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect at this time.

CFD, Medic, and victim services were among the divisions that responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.

Tuesday night a 17-year-old was shot and killed in north Charlotte.