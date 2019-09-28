2nd homicide investigation of the day underway in N Charlotte

article

Police are conducting its second homicide investigation of the day, this one occurring in north Charlotte.

Officials responded to calls around 5235 Henderson Circle Saturday afternoon to a gunshot wound victim. Medics arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

It is unclear at this time if anyone is in custody or if the suspect and victim were acquaintences.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will have more information on this as it comes into the newsroom and tune in to Fox 46 News at 10 pm tonight for the latest.

