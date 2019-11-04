2nd sexual assault in 3 months on Mallard Creek Greenway

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a woman says she was sexually assaulted and robbed at a local greenway in north Charlotte this weekend. The suspect is described as a black man in his 20's, about 6'0" tall weighing 200 pounds, who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The attack happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 along the Mallard Creek Greenway located at 201 E. Mallard Creek Chuch Road.

The woman told CMPD officers that a man came up to her, and strangled and sexually assaulted her before robbing her. The suspect is wanted for assault-strangulation, felony larceny, robbery, and first or second-degree forcible sex offense.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect at this time.

Investigators say the suspect left behind clothing along the greenway. That clothing is now at the CMPD crime lab in Uptown where investigators hope to find DNA and match it with a suspect in the crime database.

This remains an open and ongoing investigation.

A suspect is still on the loose from an incident on the Mallard Creek Greenway from September. He was described as a Hispanic male with a patch of hair below his lower lip, about 5'7" weighing approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on either suspect is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.