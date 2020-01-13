2nd teacher charged with sending explicit photos to student

article

A second West Rowan Middle School teacher has been arrested for sending explicit photos to a student, officials said on Monday.

Justin Avery, 29, is charged with third-degree exploitation of a minor and indecent liberties with a child. He was taken into custody on Sunday.

Ethan Grose was arrested last month for similar charges and now faces additional charges of third exploitation of a minor.

Police are also searching for a third individual connected to this case. Salisbury resident Donovan Hernandez, 24, faces the same indecent liberties charges. He has yet to be located by authorities. Anyone with information is encouraged to conact police at 866-639-5245.