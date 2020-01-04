3-5 inches of snow possible this weekend in NC mountains

article

While temperatures will be mild in the Charlotte metro with rain tapering off Saturday, the North Carolina mountain region is expected to get its fair share of snowfall.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for towns mostly along the North Carolina and Tennessee border with 4 to 5 inches expected at higher elevations.

Avery, Madison and Yancey Counties are all under the advisory until 7 a.m. Sunday including the cities of Banner Elk, Ingalls, Mars Hill, Hot Springs, and Marshall.

Up to an inch of snow is expected at lower elevations. 6 to 8 inches are expected at the highest elevations.

Snowfall is expected to begin at Noon Saturday. Drivers are urged to use caution as snow and ice accumulate.