3 arrested in Avery County, charged with animal cruelty

article

Three people have been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after a dog who had lost more than half of its body weight.

The Avery County Sheriff's Office and the Avery County Humane Society, began investigating after finding that the dog that was deprived of food for a period of time that it lost over 50 percent of its body weight in just a few months.

This dog was so malnourished we were afraid that we were going to have to euthanize the animal but it looks like we will be able to get this animal," Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye and Humane Society Director Gwynne Dyer said in a joint statement. “It was great to work together as a team to bring to justice some people who had neglected an animal that was left in their care.”

Officials say the dog was in such bad condition they thought they were going to have to put it down. It's now being held at a sanctuary.