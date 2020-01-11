3 arrests made in off-duty officer-involved shooting

Three arrests have been made in connection to a shooting incident that involved an off-duty officer in Charlotte last month.

On Friday a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested and faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Edwin Herrera, 19, faces similar charges and Devin Jacobs, 27, faces similar charges as well as attempted robbery charges. All three were taken into custody on Friday.

All three were interviewed by homicide detectives.

The shooting incident occurred on December 27 in south Charlotte not far from Pineville-Matthews Road. The off-duty officer, Emily Bishop, and her husband were approached at gunpoint in an attempted robbery. Bishop fired her department-issued gun and the group returned fire, the police report states.

The 17-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries.

TEEN SHOT BY OFF-DUTY CMPD OFFICER