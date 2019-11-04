3 bodies found in VA connected to deadly Alexander Co. arson, authorities say

Authorities say three bodies were found in a pickup truck in Virginia on Monday could be connected to a deadly case of arson in Alexander County that left a mother and her two children dead.

On Monday, Nov. 4, the Grayson County Sheriff's office in Virginia contacted the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office saying that they had found a truck that had been reported missing from Alexander County. The VIN number on the truck matched that of a vehicle stolen from the scene of a homicide on Black Oak Ridge Road back in June.

The truck was found in a remote wooded area in Grayson County by a deer hunter. It had been burned and three sets of human skeletal remains were found in the truck bed. Virginia authorities are continuing that investigation and the identification of the remains.

Missing truck from Alexander County arson that left a woman and two children dead. (Alexander County Sheriff's Office)

ALEXANDER COUNTY ARSON SUSPECT, ACCUSED OF KILLING 3, NOW CHARGED WITH CHILD RAPE

On June 15, a fire was set at a home in the Sugar Loaf community in Alexander County. Angel Pacheco, 11, and America Pacheco,12 were later found dead inside of the home. The body of their mother, 38-year-old Maria Calderon Martinez, was found days later in the Catawba River.

Deputies say Areli Aguirre-Avilez, 30 and his 16-year-old girlfriend Heidi Wolfe went to Martinez's home on June 15 and killed her and her two children inside before setting the house on fire.

Avilez was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of statutory rape of a child 15 or under. He is also charged with one count of arson and one count of violation of domestic violence with a deadly weapon.

Wolfe is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.