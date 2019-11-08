3 charged in connection to 2016 murder of Waxhaw teacher

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg police have charged three people in connection to the 2016 murder of a Union County elementary school teacher.

On Sep. 9, 2016 police say Ruijuan Guo, who was in the country teaching Mandarin at Kensing Elementary in Waxhaw, was robbed and shot in the 100 block of East Park Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, Guo was still alive. She was taken to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries. Sadly, she died five days later.

At the time of the shooting, Guo, her fiance Nathan, Henry Louis "Joe" Fuqua, and another person were leaving a concert in South End. Police said Guo and her fiance were targeted.

Fuqua was identified as a suspect in Guo's death. He was found dead at the Econo Lodge in the 500 block of Clanton Road on Sep. 12, 2016. Detectives said he was not the one who shot Guo, but believed he was killed because he knew who did.

Michael Mandrell Marble, 36, was arrested by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and charged with Fuqua's murder.

A $15,000 reward was offered in July for information on who shot and killed Guo as detectives were continuing that part of the investigation.

On Nov. 7, CMPD held a press conference announcing that three individuals were charged in the case. Warrants were served on Michael Marble at the Mecklenburg County jail. Cecil Lamont Marble, 39, was taken into custody without incident Friday. The last suspect, Keric Teron Watt, 34, is currently in federal custody. He will be served with warrants at a later date.

All three suspects are being charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

CMPD homicide detectives worked tirelessly to solve this case. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly with a homicide detective.