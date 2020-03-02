3 charged with burglary, breaking and entering in Lincoln County

article

Three people are facing burglary charges stemming from an incident in Lincoln County on Saturday, officials say.

Officers responded to calls regarding a break-in at an unoccupied residence near 2100 Shuford Road in Lincolnton. Two people were observed outside the home and a third person sitting in a pickup truck that had been loaded with items and covered with a tarp.

Randy Owens

All three suspects were arrested and all of the stolen items were returned to the owner, including antiques valued at about $2,500. Newton resident Natasha Sigmon and Morganton residents Ann Marie Smith and Randy Owens are all facing burglary and breaking and entering charges.

Ann Marie Smith

The suspects initially told the officers that they were in the business of demolishing and cleaning foreclosed and seized properties.