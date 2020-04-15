3 CMPD officers test positive for COVID-19, protesters violate stay-at-home order

While social distancing and stay-at-home orders are in place, CMPD is reminding everyone the goal is to not infringe on your first amendment rights.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it's almost business as usual for officers at CMPD. So far, 12 citations and eight arrests have been made for those violating the stay-at home order. Four citations have also been given to businesses that refused to close.

CMPD says all the citations and arrests came during an incident at the Preferred Women's Health Center in Southeast Charlotte on April 4. CMPD says on that day about 50 protestors gathered outside.

Officers say it's not illegal to protest, but the pandemic means it has to be done in a different way.

"So what we are trying to do is ensure we are giving groups of 10 or less the ability to space out and voice themselves while under the obstacles of the pandemic,” said Deputy Chief Jeff Estes.

CMPD also isn't immune to challenges of the pandemic. Right now 3 officers and another employee have tested positive for COVID-19. About 28-30 employees are currently missing work.

The Fraternal Order of Police has asked CMPD to stop making officers respond to non-emergnecy calls.

"As long as we are in a personnel staffing stance where we are able to send officers to the calls that are generated by the citizens we believe that is our duty to do so,” said Deputy Chief Estes.

CMPD says staffing levels aren't impacted right now. Officers are being provided with N-95 masks and having their temperature checked daily.