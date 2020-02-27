3 construction workers killed in crash on I-40 in Iredell County

article

Three construction workers were killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning along Interstate-40 in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The deadly accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 on I-40 westbound near the 157-mile marker in a construction zone.

According to emergency personnel, a construction truck was blocking one lane with warning lights and a large traffic direction arrow. The construction truck was reportedly hit by another construction vehicle that had been struck from behind by a box truck, killing three workers.

"This is yet another reminder to move over for emergency crews working on the roadways," Long Creek Fire Department said. "This could easily happen to first responders working an incident. Remember, it is the law in NC to move over for emergency vehicles."

I-40 westbound was closed for several hours Thursday and detoured at Exit 162, troopers said.

The deadly accident remains under investigation. The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

