3 dead dogs, 9 severely malnourished dogs discovered in Alexander County home

article

A man and woman are facing multiple animal cruelty charges after three dead dogs, nine severely malnourished dogs, and one cat were found inside their Alexander County home, deputies said.

Animal Control officers were called to a residence on Hiddenite Church Road on Friday, Nov. 22 in reference to a report of animal cruelty.

Upon arrival to the scene, Animal Control found three deceased dogs along with nine other dogs that were severely malnourished and one cat. The deceased dogs were in dog lots with one on a collar and chain, they said.

After Animal Control left the scene to obtain a search warrant, officers with Alexander County Sheriff’s Office returned with Animal Control and found the three deceased dogs had been buried in their absence. Animal Control seized all animals on the property.

The animals were taken to a local veterinary office, where they were evaluated.

Christopher Todd Bowes, 44, of Hiddenite, was charged with three counts of felony kill animal by starvation. He was arrested on the scene and transported to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where he was placed under a $60,000 secured bond. On Monday, Nov. 25, Bowes was charged additionally with six counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, for six of the dogs being unlawfully and willfully deprived of necessary sustenance. Bowes was given an additional secured bond of $10,000, bringing his total bond to $70,000.

On Monday, Nov. 25, Kayla Dawn Adams, 26, of Stony Point, was arrested and charged with three counts of felony ill animal by starvation and six counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. She was transported to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where she was placed under a $70,000 secured bond.

