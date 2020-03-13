3 dead following reported shooting in Huntersville; police not searching for a suspect

Three people are dead following reports of a shooting at a home Friday morning in a Huntersville neighborhood.

The deadly incident began early Friday morning, March 13 in the 12000 block of Es Draper Drive. All residents who live in the area were being asked to stay inside their homes during the incident.

The 'shelter in place' order temporarily impacted school bus routes, neighbors told FOX 46.

Huntersville Police would not comment on the relationship between the three people inside the home at this time, saying it would hurt their investigation. They did say that there is no longer a threat to the community and they are not actively searching for a suspect at this time.

"There is no longer an active threat to the community," Huntersville Police tweeted on Friday.

This deadly shooting remains an ongoing, active investigation.

